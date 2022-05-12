Lance Bass Shares His Scary and Surprising Battle With Psoriatic Arthritis

Watch : Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Nick Lachey's Nostalgic Boyband Reunion

Lance Bass is ready to say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to the stigma surrounding psoriatic arthritis.

The 'N Sync alum shared that he was diagnosed with the condition five years ago, telling E! News that he was "scared and surprised because I was only in my thirties. Like, 'What is this?''"

Initially believing the symptoms he had been experiencing—including joint stiffness and muscle fatigue—were just "dancer injuries," the 43-year-old said he was "relieved" when he talked to his doctor about what was actually going on.

Now, Bass is finally sharing his private struggle, teaming up with Amgen for a Double Take campaign which helps others to spot the symptoms of PsA, a condition that affects nearly one million Americans and is a type of arthritis linked with psoriasis, a chronic skin and nail disease.