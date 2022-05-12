Nordstrom Rack’s Vacation Essentials Sale Has Amazing Deals on Shorts, Swimwear & More Up to 89% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Got a fun summer vacation planned this year? You're going to love what we have in store for you. Nordstrom Rack, one of our go-to sites for scoring trendy fashion and beauty must-haves for amazingly low prices, is having a major sale on vacation essentials and you don't want to miss out. In fact, the deals are so good, you can find some cute things up to 89% off.
There are over 1,900 items for sale in the women's section alone. With so many pages of items to go through, we know it can become a bit overwhelming. Since we love treasure hunting for steals and hidden gems, we did the work for you. For instance, we found these $120 Good American denim shorts for just $50 right now. You can even score a cute pair of Coach slides for just $37.
Some of the best deals we've found are on Max Studio dresses. Right now, this $120 balloon sleeve knit dress is on sale for just $14. That's one seriously good deal, and lucky for us, it isn't the only one.
We've rounded up some of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Vacation Essentials sale. Check those out below.
Max Studio Flutter Sleeve Short Tier Dress
This perfect for summer dress from Max Studio comes in five bold and bright colors including papaya, tangerine and red. It's originally $138, but you can snag it today for just $16. That price just can't be beat!
Good American Bombshell Chewed Denim Shorts
Vacay like a bombshell in these sexy denim shorts from Good American. These retail for about $120, but you can snag a pair for just $50.
Steve Madden Melyza Flat Sandal
These chic and versatile sandals from Steve Madden come in six colors including black, bone, cognac (as shown here), and pink. They're originally $80, but you can snag a pair for $35.
La Blanca Palm Wrap Bikini Top
La Blanca's colorful Palm Wrap Bikini Top is a must-have for your summer vacation. Just look at how gorgeous the pattern is! It's originally $89, but it's on sale now for just $25. We'd hurry with this one as sizes are selling out fast.
Sam Edelman Cutout Satin Cami Dress
Get ready to receive all the compliments in this head-turning satin cutout dress from Sam Edelman. It comes in four colors: black, powder blue, mint and champagne. Every color is gorgeous, so you can't go wrong. Plus, it's on sale now for $50.
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
A pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals are a summertime staple, and these waterproof versions are super comfy, easy to clean and will likely be your go-to pair all season long.
Free People Sunbaked Floral Long Sleeve Swing Minidress
This flirty and fun minidress from Free People is the lightweight piece you need to stay cool and stylish this summer.
Max Studio French Terry Waist Tie Jumpsuit
Everyone needs a sleek jumpsuit in their wardrobe, and this cute option from Max Studio can be yours for just $35. That's 70% off the original price! So good.
Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneaker
Need a cool and comfy pair of sneakers that can last you all day long? Check out these retro-inspired sneakers from Rag & Bone. They're originally $250, but are on sale today for as low as $90. Snap up a pair today before your size sells out.
Nordstrom Floppy Bow Sun Hat
This shopper-fave floppy bow sun hat from Nordstrom will protect your head from the sun in the chicest way.
Travelers Choice 5-Piece Packing Cubes
These playfully colored packing cubes from Travelers Choice is a must-have for your summer trip. Each pack comes with five pieces so you can keep your suitcase nice and organized.
Madewell The Simple Leather Crossbody Bag
Whether you're exploring a new city or enjoying an amusement park this summer, you'll want to have this leather crossbody bag from Madewell packed in your suitcase. It's perfectly sized to hold all the essentials, and it'll free up your hands. It's originally $98, but it's on sale today for just $45. Plus, there are three colors to choose from.
Hudson Jeans Viceroy Knee Length Denim Shorts
Here's one really incredible deal you don't want to pass up! If you're in the market for a stylish pair of shorts that you don't have to keep pulling down, get your hands on these premium knee length shorts from Hudson. They're originally $200, but are on sale now for just $50.
Free People Sunkissed Denim Short Overalls
Free People's take on classic overalls win all the points from Nordstrom Rack shoppers. As one reviewer wrote, "These are so sexy and cute! I love them, and the fit is perfect. I have a curvier booty, and the longer length of the shorts in the back is great. The zipper detailing is super cute. I want these in more colors! I will be wearing all summer long." Right now they're on sale for $66.
Sam Edelman Tonal Stripe Shark Bite Hem Halter Dress
This fun halter dress from Sam Edelman is the perfect dress to wear our for dinner or brunch. One Nordstrom Rack reviewer even wrote it to a wedding and got all the compliments. It's originally $148, but it's on sale now for just $27. We wouldn't hesitate with this one!
Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal
Now's your chance to score a chic pair of Coach slides for a really low price of just $37.
Billabong x The Salty Blonde Meet Your Matcha Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit was pretty much made to be compliment-getter. It's originally $130, but it's on sale today for just $52. Don't miss out on this one!
T Tahari Front Twist Crew Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress
We absolutely love the color of this maxi dress from T Tahari. If you love the style and the low price of just $25, there are other colors to choose from.
