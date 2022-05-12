Nordstrom Rack’s Vacation Essentials Sale Has Amazing Deals on Shorts, Swimwear & More Up to 89% Off

Nordstrom Rack's Vacation Essentials Sale has everything you need to pack in your suitcase from top brands like Free People, Good American, Birkenstock, Madewell and so much more.

By Kristine Fellizar May 12, 2022 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
Ecomm, Nordstrom Rack VacationNordstrom Rack

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Got a fun summer vacation planned this year? You're going to love what we have in store for you. Nordstrom Rack, one of our go-to sites for scoring trendy fashion and beauty must-haves for amazingly low prices, is having a major sale on vacation essentials and you don't want to miss out. In fact, the deals are so good, you can find some cute things up to 89% off

There are over 1,900 items for sale in the women's section alone. With so many pages of items to go through, we know it can become a bit overwhelming. Since we love treasure hunting for steals and hidden gems, we did the work for you. For instance, we found these $120 Good American denim shorts for just $50 right now. You can even score a cute pair of Coach slides for just $37

Some of the best deals we've found are on Max Studio dresses. Right now, this $120 balloon sleeve knit dress is on sale for just $14. That's one seriously good deal, and lucky for us, it isn't the only one. 

We've rounded up some of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Vacation Essentials sale. Check those out below. 

read
This Super Popular MAC Lipstick Is on Sale for $8, Plus 13 Other Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals at Nordstrom

Max Studio Flutter Sleeve Short Tier Dress

This perfect for summer dress from Max Studio comes in five bold and bright colors including papaya, tangerine and red. It's originally $138, but you can snag it today for just $16. That price just can't be beat!

$138
$16
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Bombshell Chewed Denim Shorts

Vacay like a bombshell in these sexy denim shorts from Good American. These retail for about $120, but you can snag a pair for just $50. 

$119
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Unpacking Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick's Explosive Fight

2

Producer Recalls Moment Khloe Learned of Tristan's Paternity Scandal

3

Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Comment About Divorce From Blake Shelton

Steve Madden Melyza Flat Sandal

These chic and versatile sandals from Steve Madden come in six colors including black, bone, cognac (as shown here), and pink. They're originally $80, but you can snag a pair for $35. 

$80
$35
Nordstrom Rack

La Blanca Palm Wrap Bikini Top

La Blanca's colorful Palm Wrap Bikini Top is a must-have for your summer vacation. Just look at how gorgeous the pattern is! It's originally $89, but it's on sale now for just $25. We'd hurry with this one as sizes are selling out fast.

$89
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Cutout Satin Cami Dress

Get ready to receive all the compliments in this head-turning satin cutout dress from Sam Edelman. It comes in four colors: black, powder blue, mint and champagne. Every color is gorgeous, so you can't go wrong. Plus, it's on sale now for $50. 

$128
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

A pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals are a summertime staple, and these waterproof versions are super comfy, easy to clean and will likely be your go-to pair all season long. 

$50
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Sunbaked Floral Long Sleeve Swing Minidress

This flirty and fun minidress from Free People is the lightweight piece you need to stay cool and stylish this summer. 

$148
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Max Studio French Terry Waist Tie Jumpsuit

Everyone needs a sleek jumpsuit in their wardrobe, and this cute option from Max Studio can be yours for just $35. That's 70% off the original price! So good. 

$118
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneaker

Need a cool and comfy pair of sneakers that can last you all day long? Check out these retro-inspired sneakers from Rag & Bone. They're originally $250, but are on sale today for as low as $90. Snap up a pair today before your size sells out.

$250
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Floppy Bow Sun Hat

This shopper-fave floppy bow sun hat from Nordstrom will protect your head from the sun in the chicest way.

$20
Nordstrom Rack

Travelers Choice 5-Piece Packing Cubes

These playfully colored packing cubes from Travelers Choice is a must-have for your summer trip. Each pack comes with five pieces so you can keep your suitcase nice and organized. 

$66
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell The Simple Leather Crossbody Bag

Whether you're exploring a new city or enjoying an amusement park this summer, you'll want to have this leather crossbody bag from Madewell packed in your suitcase. It's perfectly sized to hold all the essentials, and it'll free up your hands. It's originally $98, but it's on sale today for just $45. Plus, there are three colors to choose from. 

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Hudson Jeans Viceroy Knee Length Denim Shorts

Here's one really incredible deal you don't want to pass up! If you're in the market for a stylish pair of shorts that you don't have to keep pulling down, get your hands on these premium knee length shorts from Hudson. They're originally $200, but are on sale now for just $50. 

$195
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Sunkissed Denim Short Overalls

Free People's take on classic overalls win all the points from Nordstrom Rack shoppers. As one reviewer wrote, "These are so sexy and cute! I love them, and the fit is perfect. I have a curvier booty, and the longer length of the shorts in the back is great. The zipper detailing is super cute. I want these in more colors! I will be wearing all summer long." Right now they're on sale for $66. 

 

$108
$66
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Tonal Stripe Shark Bite Hem Halter Dress

This fun halter dress from Sam Edelman is the perfect dress to wear our for dinner or brunch. One Nordstrom Rack reviewer even wrote it to a wedding and got all the compliments. It's originally $148, but it's on sale now for just $27. We wouldn't hesitate with this one!

$148
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal

Now's your chance to score a chic pair of Coach slides for a really low price of just $37. 

$95
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Billabong x The Salty Blonde Meet Your Matcha Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit was pretty much made to be compliment-getter. It's originally $130, but it's on sale today for just $52. Don't miss out on this one!

$130
$52
Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Front Twist Crew Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress

We absolutely love the color of this maxi dress from T Tahari. If you love the style and the low price of just $25, there are other colors to choose from.

$98
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more Nordstrom Rack summer essentials? Check out Nordstrom Rack's swimsuit deals up to 78% off

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Unpacking Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick's Explosive Fight

2

Producer Recalls Moment Khloe Learned of Tristan's Paternity Scandal

3

Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Comment About Divorce From Blake Shelton

4

Selena Gomez Apologizes After Fans Accuse Her of Shading Hailey Bieber

5
Exclusive

Inside Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young's "Tension" After Argument