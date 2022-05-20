Becca Tilley Makes Surprise Appearance in Hayley Kiyoko's Bachelor-Themed Music Video

Becca Tilley is getting another shot at The Bachelor. Well, sort of.
The reality star, who was the runner-up on Chris Soules' season of the ABC dating show in 2015, found herself rolling up to the famed Bachelor Mansion once again in Hayley Kiyoko's new music video "For the Girls."
Released on May 20, the visuals shows a plethora of contestants vying for the affection of Hayley, playing the role of the Bachelorette, before a rose ceremony. However, just as the last coveted flower is given away, Becca arrives to the mansion steps to steal the show—and the singer's attention.
"‘For The Girls' is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability," explained Hayley, who also directed the video, in a statement. She said the music video is meant to captured that celebration "with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told," while also giving a nod to "one of my favorite reality shows of all time."
She added, "I wanted the music video to give representation to all of us searching for love while not taking ourselves too seriously. Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift."
Hayley first announced in April that she was releasing a Bachelor-themed music video for her single, sharing a shot of herself dressed in a glitzy green gown as she held a rose in her hand. The openly lesbian pop star captioned the sultry snap on Instagram, "The queer dating show we all deserve."
As Hayley said in her statement, "No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered."
Earlier this month, the "Girls Like Girls" artist revealed some of the contestants that would be making cameos in the video, including comedian Tatyana Guchi, TikToker Kimber Springs and The Book of Boba Fett actress Andrea Bartlow. Alongside a photo carousel of headshots, Hayley wrote, "Who do you think will get the first impression rose??"
Then, this week, the musician teased that her sophomore album, Panorama, will drop July 29. Becca supported her in the comments section, writing, "YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!! FINALLY!" along with heart-eye emojis.
Hayley has proved she's well-versed in Bachelor Nation. Back in 2018, she said she loves the show so much that her "dream is to be the Bachelorette and to have 26 women to choose from."
"Maybe one day we will progress and you will see me going, 'I'm sorry, I just can't give you rose tonight,'" Hayley told Fuse, adding that she could "talk about The Bachelor for hours."
And Becca? Well, Hayley has known the Bachelor alum for some time, too. They were photographed together in May 2018 at Nylon's Annual Young Hollywood, before Becca tweeted that she was "SO PROUD" of Hayley when she won the Rising Star trophy at the Billboard Women in Music Awards that December.
When Becca celebrated her 33rd birthday at Nobu Malibu last October, Hayley was on hand to fête the Scrubbing In podcast host. Describing the festivities as "amazing," Becca wrote in a post that included a pic of herself with Hayley, "I felt so loved and I'm really excited about year 33! Thank you for all the birthday wishes! So grateful!"
Watch Hayley's new video above.