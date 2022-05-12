Garrett Hedlund Shows Off Abs in Shirtless Gym Selfie

Watch : Garrett Hedlund Bonds With Son Rhodes at the Zoo

Garrett Hedlund doesn't need an excuse to hit the gym.

The The United States vs. Billie Holiday actor posted his latest gym selfie to his Instagram Story on May 11, showing off his chiseled abs and arms. He set the record straight on the transformation by sharing that he doesn't need a role, event or specific reason to stay fit.

Over the jaw-dropping photo, he wrote, "When asked what you're training for...? And you say... for life."

When Garrett isn't lifting weights, he's auditing and booking roles in Hollywood. He announced on May 11 that he will be joining the cast of Sylvester Stallone's Paramount+ series, Tulsa King. He posted the news on Instagram, writing, "Cats outta the bag, eh? Dream Team. I love this Group SO DAMN MUCH."

He also spread the love to his family in recent days. The 37-year-old wrote a handwritten note for Mother's Day to his ex Emma Roberts, with whom he shares 17-month-old son Rhodes Robert Hedlund.