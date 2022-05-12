The First Trailer for the Deep End Docuseries Has Big Nine Perfect Strangers Energy

Watch : Manny Jacinto Gets Masterclass Working Opposite Nicole Kidman

The Deep End has us ready to dive in.

Spiritual teacher Teal Swan and her questionable practices are the subject of Freeform's documentary series The Deep End, premiering May 18. Swan, who calls herself a "spiritual leader," has more than 602,000 followers on Instagram and over 145 million views on YouTube.

In the trailer for the series, Swan's followers compare her to Jesus and she jokes about one day becoming "more spiritually influential than The Pope." Swan, who says she was born with clairvoyance, has been accused of targeting depressed people with her unconventional methods surrounding death.

When asked to respond to allegations that she's advocated suicide, Swan claimed she was uniquely equipped to handle those sorts of conversations given her own history.

"Those things are going to be said by people who have absolutely no idea what it's like [to be suicidal]," she told OZY in 2017. "What you don't need is somebody to be shaming you because of your family members or telling you that it's fu-king wrong. What you need is somebody who's like, ‘You know what? I know it.'"

"If you want to come within 50 miles of me," she says in the trailer, "you'd better be ready for the deepest end of the pool."