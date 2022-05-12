Halsey Shares How They're Preparing for Love and Power Tour Amid Illnesses

Halsey is determined to spread love and power with fans—no matter what they're going through.
The singer, who has been "in and out" of the hospital in recent weeks, shared on May 10 that they were recently diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
Halsey said they started getting "really sick" after getting pregnant and giving birth to 9-month-old son Ender, including a hospitalization over a severe allergic reaction. But, "I don't want anybody to be worrying," they said. "I'm on a treatment plan right now."
Despite this ongoing health battle, Halsey assured fans in an Instagram Live that their upcoming Love and Power Tour is going on as planned. In fact, Halsey said they've been in rehearsals for the show, which kicks off on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (They also took the stage over the weekend to perform at the Bat Mitzvah celebration for Adam Sandler's 13-year-old daughter Sunny in Los Angeles.)
Halsey, wearing a white tank top and bandana while sitting in bed, said in the Live that they were "legitimately just rehearsing and decided to jump on and talk about how excited I am."
"I just posted that really sad story," Halsey said, referring to the diagnoses, "and I didn't want you guys to think that something was wrong, so I jumped on to maybe give guys a little more positive of a vibe."
The 27-year-old also gave a glimpse at their on-stage beauty looks, posting a photo of "organizing" a giant supply of cosmetics products from their about-face line, packing up a rainbow of colors for the shows.
"The show is wonderful," Halsey teased to fans. "The visuals are really cool and really intense."
Halsey is, of course, somewhat nervous about kicking off the tour, their first since canceling part of the Manic concerts in 2020 due to the pandemic. "I can't believe it's so soon, guys. I really can't," they shared, noting they're "very, very nervous."
Though knee-deep in rehearsals, Halsey emphasized that they're still making adjustments. "I changed the set list yesterday. I like swapped a bunch of stuff around and added a bunch of songs," they said, encouraging followers to send messages about what they want to hear because "it's not too late."
The "Without Me" artist added, "I'll pull a fast one. I'll just change it last minute. That's what I do."
One thing that is set in stone? The shows' parental guidance warning.
"If you are bringing a young child to the show, consider this me telling you maybe to not," Halsey noted. "If you're bringing a medium child to the show or a young teenager, that's cool. They're gonna love it. But young, young children, probably not the vibe."
The tour is slated to conclude in September after trips to Turkey, Poland, Japan and more countries.
If anyone is known for their persistence, it's Halsey. In the past, they attended the 2022 Grammys three days after surgery and performed for a Super Bowl pre-party in February with a taped up foot after another injury. It seems the show must go on.