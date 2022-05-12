Halsey Shares How They're Preparing for Love and Power Tour Amid Illnesses

Watch : Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Halsey is determined to spread love and power with fans—no matter what they're going through.

The singer, who has been "in and out" of the hospital in recent weeks, shared on May 10 that they were recently diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Halsey said they started getting "really sick" after getting pregnant and giving birth to 9-month-old son Ender, including a hospitalization over a severe allergic reaction. But, "I don't want anybody to be worrying," they said. "I'm on a treatment plan right now."

Despite this ongoing health battle, Halsey assured fans in an Instagram Live that their upcoming Love and Power Tour is going on as planned. In fact, Halsey said they've been in rehearsals for the show, which kicks off on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (They also took the stage over the weekend to perform at the Bat Mitzvah celebration for Adam Sandler's 13-year-old daughter Sunny in Los Angeles.)