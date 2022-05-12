Here's the Truth About Gwyneth Paltrow's Alpaca Wool Goop Diapers

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Trolled Everyone for a Good Cause

Gwyneth Paltrow does sell vagina candles, but it seems she draws the line at diapers.

The goop founder sent the internet into quite a frenzy when her lifestyle brand debuted "The Diapér" in an Instagram post shared on May 11. However, Gwyneth has exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop the luxury item is a fake product "meant to shine a light on a real problem" while supporting with the nonprofit Baby2Baby.

"goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 dollars for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage—good," Gwyneth explained in a video obtained by E! News. "It was designed to piss us off, because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury."

According to the Instagram post, the faux disposable diaper was "lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones" and infused "with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby."