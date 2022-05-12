Hailey and Justin Bieber Bond With His Half-Siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon: See Their Sweet Pics

Watch : Justin Bieber's Special On-Stage Tribute to Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber may be in the midst of a world tour, but he always makes time for family.

On May 12, Jazmyn Bieber shared two heartwarming photos hanging out with her famous half brother and his wife Hailey Bieber, along with her brother Jaxon and step-sister Allie Rebelo in Ontario, Canada.

"Fam time" the 13-year-old captioned the pics on Instagram. In one, the group is seen sharing a meal and, in another, they are hugging in a sweet selfie.

For many years, Justin, 28, was an only child. His mom, Pattie Mallette, had the "Baby" singer one month before her 19th birthday and reportedly raised him as a single mom. Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber, went on to marry now-ex-wife Erin Wagner and welcomed Jazmyn and Jaxon, 12, before splitting in 2014 after seven years together.

In February 2018, Jeremy wed his current wife, Chelsey Bieber and became a stepfather to Allie, Chelsey's 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Together they welcomed Justin's youngest half-sibling, a baby girl named Bay, in August 2018, who was not present in Jazmyn's photos.