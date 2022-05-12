Ms. Marvel Creator Defends Changing Kamala's Powers for the Show

Watch : Brie Larson Turned Down "Captain Marvel" Role Multiple Times

This is Ms. Marvel like you've never seen her before.

In the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, the powers of the titular superhero (a.k.a. Kamala Khan) differ from how fans know them from the comics. Producer Sana Amanat knows it's kind of a big deal.

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe," she told Entertainment Weekly. "We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series. Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial."

Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in the series, will reprise the role in the 2023 film The Marvels, starring Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

Before you raise a fuss, Amanat knows a thing or two about Ms. Marvel. After all, she's been a Marvel comics editor since 2009 and co-created the Ms. Marvel series, which was Marvel's first solo series to feature a female Muslim superhero.