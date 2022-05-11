Elizabeth Olsen Admits She Became "Frustrated" With MCU After Losing Out on Other Acting Roles

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

Elizabeth Olsen shared the true weight of Wanda's red tiara.

The WandaVision actress told The New York Times that she took on the role of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to avoid being am indie film typecast, but the decision had its own consequences, including being typecast as an action hero.

"I started to feel frustrated," she told the publication. "I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it."

The 33-year-old said she was particularly frustrated having to turn down a role in The Lobster over her commitments to the MCU. She knew it would take her on a different career path as an actress.

"It [Marvel] took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," Elizabeth said. "And this is me being the most honest."