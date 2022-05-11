Adele Shares PDA Pic, Shows She’s Still Going Strong With Rich Paul

Adele’s romance with Rich Paul is picture-perfect in a new series of photos posted by the singer. Learn about her smitten post.

This romance is still rolling in the deep.

Adele showed off many sweet moments from her relationship with Rich Paul in an Instagram post shared on May 11.

The photo series featured a wide variety of cute moments, including a shot of the singer and Rich posing together in front of a house, a snap of Rich laughing at Adele while she stands behind a McDonald's cash register, a candid picture of them at a sporting event and a look at the pair sharing a smooch. See their photos here.

She captioned the loved-up post, "Time flies." And it seems time has flown since the pair first sparked romance rumors back in July 2021. After being spotted out and about on a dinner date and together at a basketball game, Adele and Rich eventually went Instagram official with their relationship.

And it's speculated the pair may have taken the next big step that naturally comes after bringing your relationship to the ‘gram. Adele sparked major engagement rumors on the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards when she arrived wearing a show-stopping diamond ring on that finger.

Days later, Adele kept coy about the topic during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

When asked if she was in fact engaged to Rich, Adele teased, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't." She continued, while referencing the sparkling accessory, "Lovely though, innit?" 

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Graham quipped, "As a casual observer, it looks like you are."

To which Adele simply replied with a laugh, "Alright."

Rumour has it we will just have to wait until Adele confirms or denies the speculation.

