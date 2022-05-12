Exclusive

Your First Look at Lana Condor's New Netflix Series Boo, Bitch

To All The Boys I've Ever Loved Before star Lana Condor is ready to make us fall in love with her all over again in Boo, Bitch. Take a peek at these exclusive photos.

By Daniel Trainor May 12, 2022 2:30 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixLana Condor
Lana Condor is back—with a ghoulish twist.

The star of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise returns to Netflix in the limited series Boo, Bitch, premiering July 8.

"Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who's lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life," says the show's description, "only to find out the next morning…she's a motherf*%king ghost."

Talk about a spooky wake-up call!

Boo, Bitch also stars Fear The Walking Dead's Zoe Colletti, Gossip Girl's Mason Versaw and A.P. Bio's Aparna Brielle. Lana is also credited as an executive producer on the series.

Since appearing in the first To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie in 2018, Lana starred in the two sequels—2020's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and 2021's To All the Boys: Always and Forever—as well as movies like 2022's Moonshot and 2019's Alita: Battle Angel.

 Get ready for all eight episodes of Boo, Bitch by taking a look at these exclusive first-look photos:

Netflix
She's Back!

Lana plays Erika, a high school senior who must reckon with the hair-raising fact that she's actually a ghost.

Netflix
Friends Forever

Erika and Gia (Zoe Colletti) have plenty to scream about! But friends in matching yin-yang signs stick together.

Netflix
Sitting on the Steps

It's giving Gossip Girl vibes.

Netflix
Is This Seat Taken?

They probably wouldn't let us sit with them, but we'd really, really want to.

Netflix
Slow Dance

Erika and Jake (Mason Versaw) are giving us major To All The Boys I've Loved Before flashbacks. Don't break her heart, Jake!

Netflix
Party Time!

Matching your bucket hat to your Solo cup? It's called style, look it up.

