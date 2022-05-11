Rebel Wilson Shares That She's "Happily in a Relationship"

Watch : Netflix's Senior Year Premiere: Rebel Wilson & Justin Hartley Dish

This is some seriously aca-awesome news!

On May 11, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson visited the U Up? podcast and confirmed that she's "happily in a relationship" with someone special.

While Rebel, 42, didn't drop any names, the actress did reveal that they met through a mutual friend.

"It was a friend set-up," she said on the show. "He'd known both of us for, at least, five years each and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"

Rebel added that she learned a lot about herself after she embarked upon a "Year of Love" in 2019. During that time, she went out with "anybody" that asked.

"For a woman my age—at that point I was 39—I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships," she explained. "So I was like, ‘I've gotta just get more practice in dating.'"

The actress shared that she met potential love interests using the dating platform Raya and through friends playing matchmaker.