Anthony Anderson and More Stars Are Getting New Shows on E!

Your favorite stars are about to put the E! in peak TV.
On May 11, the network announced plans for multiple new shows (and six new original scripted romantic comedy movies!) including Black Pop, a multi-part, archive-rich series executive produced by Stephen Curry. Premiering in early 2023, Black Pop will explore how Black Americans have impacted and shaped culture through film, television, music and comedy.
Also set for next year is Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation, which will see Anthony Anderson treat his beloved mother, Doris, to the trip of a lifetime through Europe. Naturally, hijinks and hilarity will ensue (who could forget how hilarious the duo was on Celebrity Game Face?), as will several heartwarming and unforgettable mother-son moments.
Anderson will not only star in the series, but also executive produce. Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame will serve in a similar fashion on Love Limo, E!'s very own dating series premiering in 2023. During each episode, he'll attempt to guide one unlucky-in-love single on a whirlwind day of speed dating that will hopefully end in the match of their dreams.
Luckily, you won't have to wait until 2023 for all of E!'s new shows. Premiering this summer is Raising a F***ing Star, a reimagined version of Bravo's classic series Showbiz Moms & Dads brought to you by the Emmy Award-winning producers of RuPaul's Drag Race and Million Dollar Listing. This time around, the stakes are higher, the kids are more talented and the stage parents are more competitive than ever before.
Also launching this summer is Celebrity Beef, which is more or less exactly what it sounds like: a good old-fashioned beef-squashing cook-off. Each week, two celebrities will go head-to-head in a light-hearted face-off, knives in hand and spices on the rack, ready to cook the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills.
Making the series all the more exciting? E! legend Joel McHale (long live The Soup!) will act as prosecutor, judge and jury, ultimately crowning one celeb the winner of the cook-off as well as helping the stars squash their beef once and for all.
Speaking of E! legends, Laverne Cox has been crushing it as the host of the network's signature red carpet franchise, Live From E!. So, it's no surprise that she's getting her very own interview special, If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox, which spotlights trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community. Look out for it later this year!