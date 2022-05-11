Joel McHale Is Returning to E!: All the Details on His New Show Celebrity Beef

Watch : Joel McHale Plays a Round of "Hater Debater"

Mark your calendars, because Joel McHale is headed back to E!.

The actor, comedian and former host of The Soup is back and ready to tackle the hottest celebrity feuds on the competition show Celebrity Beef, and E! News has all of your must-know details about the new series.

Announced on May 11, McHale will take on hosting duties for the "good old-fashioned beef-squashing cook-off" series, which is set to premiere this summer.

According to the show's description, "Each week two celebrities will go head-to-head in a light-hearted face-off, knives in hand and spices on the rack, ready to cook the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills."

Acting as "prosecutor, judge and jury," McHale will crown one celeb as the episode's cook-off winner, all while helping the enemies "squash their beef once and for all."

Who doesn't love some juicy celebrity drama?

In addition to starring in shows and movies such as Community, The Great Indoors and Stargirl, the funnyman hosted the weekly E! pop culture catch-up series The Soup for 12 seasons from 2004 to 2015.