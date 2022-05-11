Khloe Kardashian's "Little Talks" With Daughter True Thompson Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

This truly is the cutest interview.

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet glimpse into her daily conversations with daughter True Thompson, 4, on Instagram May 11 and fans learned a lot!

The clip—which was captioned, "I love our little talks."—begins with Khloe and True snuggled up in bed between lots of pillows and a fuzzy blanket. True starts the segment by jokingly introducing herself under the names "Carly True" and "Carly Blanky."

Khloe then does a second take to formally introduce them, saying, "Hello, my name is Mommy." Meanwhile, True also chimes in, this time noting, "Hello, my name is True."

So what was discussed during this deep dive? Well, viewers learned that the pair live in Calabasas and enjoy lots of candid belly laughs. True's favorite colors are white and rainbow. She doesn't love gymnastics but likes it, and her favorite day of the week is "Kylie" referring to her aunt Kylie Jenner—who Khloe teased soon might have "her own day of the week."