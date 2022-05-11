Khloe Kardashian's "Little Talks" With Daughter True Thompson Will Warm Your Heart

This truly is the cutest interview.
Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet glimpse into her daily conversations with daughter True Thompson, 4, on Instagram May 11 and fans learned a lot!
The clip—which was captioned, "I love our little talks."—begins with Khloe and True snuggled up in bed between lots of pillows and a fuzzy blanket. True starts the segment by jokingly introducing herself under the names "Carly True" and "Carly Blanky."
Khloe then does a second take to formally introduce them, saying, "Hello, my name is Mommy." Meanwhile, True also chimes in, this time noting, "Hello, my name is True."
So what was discussed during this deep dive? Well, viewers learned that the pair live in Calabasas and enjoy lots of candid belly laughs. True's favorite colors are white and rainbow. She doesn't love gymnastics but likes it, and her favorite day of the week is "Kylie" referring to her aunt Kylie Jenner—who Khloe teased soon might have "her own day of the week."
True's other name is also (jokingly) "Fish," but her favorite animal is a cat—and definitely not a dog!
"She doesn't like a dog, but I like dogs." Khloe explained.
True revealed that her favorite place is "Disneyland" to which her co-host Khloe replied, "Disneyland? I thought your favorite place was Palm Springs!" True then admitted that her favorite places to go are both Disneyland and Palm Springs.
While True's nicknames of "Carly" and "Fish" may be new information to many, her love for cats and Disneyland is well-known. After all, True's fourth birthday was celebrated with a purr-fect cat-themed party hosted by Khloe as well as a trip to Disneyland.
Scroll on to see photos of True at her birthday celebration along with more of her cutest moments throughout the years.