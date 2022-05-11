J.Crew 48-Hour Sale: Styles Start at $5

Get $148 jeans for just $20, and shop 22 more amazing deals at J.Crew.

By Carly Shihadeh May 11, 2022 11:25 PMTags
E-Comm: J.Crew Sale

If you're doing your summer wardrobe shopping now, you've come to the right place. Not only is J.Crew the place to live out your preppy east coast, Coastal Grandmother dreams, the store is also having an incredible sale right now. Take 25% off your purchase plus an extra 50% off sale styles with code 48HOURS at checkout. These warm weather must-haves start at just $5.

The best part? Many of the J.Crew styles that are on sale now are size-inclusive, coming in extended sizes for maximum comfort and the most flattering fit. 

From an adorable sleep dress that is giving us cult-favorite nap dress vibes to $20 size-inclusive, trending jeans that used to be $148 to a chic $9 top you'll wear all the time, you'll find great deals on the cutest styles now. Scroll below for 23 deals on trending J.Crew items to add to cart now.  

Tall Slouchy boyfriend jean in Basin wash

Slouchy jeans are trending, and these ones are only $20. Plus, they come in classic, petite, and tall sizes, so you'll find your perfect fit. 

$148
$20
J.Crew

Smocked broken-in jersey cropped top

This $9 top comes in sizes XXS-3X and three colors. 

$60
$9
J.Crew

Gold-plated double-hoop earrings with freshwater pearls

$5 for earrings that look this expensive? Immediately yes. 

$30
$5
J.Crew

Scoopneck ribbed cardigan top

Channel your inner effortless cool girl with this top that comes in three colors and sizes XXS to 3X.

$60
$15
J.Crew

Cotton-linen sleep dress in floral vines

This sleep dress is giving us all the nap dress vibes, and it's under $40!

$98
$38
J.Crew

High-rise full-length '90s classic-straight jean in Poole wash

These '90s jeans are already 49% off, and then you'll take an extra 50% off with code 48HOURS. These jeans come in classic, petite, and tall sizes. 

$138
$36
J.Crew

Puff-sleeve organic cotton cropped top in stripe

This top is giving us preppy east coast vibes in the best way. It used to be $110, but it's yours for just $40. 

$110
$40
J.Crew

Ruched one-shoulder one-piece in leopard

Finally, a bathing suit that comes in classic and long torso size options for maximum comfort and a flattering fit. It also comes in sizes 0-24. 

$118
$53
J.Crew

End-on-end cotton wide-leg pajama pant

These pajama pants will keep you comfy and cool while looking super chic. They're only $23, and you can even add a monogram for $10.

$60
$23
J.Crew

Featherweight satin tie-neck top

This top will take you from the office to a rooftop happy hour this summer. It's only $15 and comes in five colors. 

$98
$15
J.Crew

Flora Obscura X J.Crew side cutout dress in kaleidoscope floral

This gorgeous dress comes in classic and tall sizes. It's already 55% off, and you'll also take an extra 50% off. 

$168
$38
J.Crew

Gold-plated pavé huggie earrings

Everyone needs a classic pair of gold hoop earrings, especially when they're just $18. 

$40
$18
J.Crew

Copenhagen shoulder bag in leather

We love this trendy pink color. You'll get this almost $200 bag for just $48. 

$188
$48
J.Crew

J.Crew trainers in colorblock

These adorable sneakers come in many different colors that are perfect for summer.  

$98
$52
J.Crew

Scoopneck one-piece

This chic bathing suit comes in sizes 0-24. 

$118
$50
J.Crew

Bell-sleeve cropped top

Stay cool and look chic in this $35 bell-sleeve top.

$90
$35
J.Crew

Tie-front linen-blend cropped top

How cute is this tie-front top

$128
$55
J.Crew

Cotton poplin boxer short in antique stripe

These cute $15 boxer shorts are perfect for lounging around this summer or wearing to the beach. They come in sizes small to 3X.

$40
$15
J.Crew

Topstitched tie-waist one-piece in floral vines

This bathing suit comes in sizes 0-24, and it makes us feel like we're shopping at Love Shack Fancy or Anthropologie. 

$118
$53
J.Crew

Sorrento twisted-strap sandals in leather

You'll wear these sandals all season long for just $50. 

$128
$50
J.Crew

Oversized silk bandana

There's so many ways to wear this pretty silk bandana for just $23. 

$60
$23
J.Crew

Gwyneth cupro slip dress

Slip dresses are trending this summer. This one used to be $128, but now it's $58. 

$128
$58
J.Crew

Ruffleneck organic cotton top in Liberty® Meadow Song floral

This top is giving us '70s vibes in the best way. 

$138
$60
J.Crew

