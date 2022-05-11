J.Crew 48-Hour Sale: Styles Start at $5

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're doing your summer wardrobe shopping now, you've come to the right place. Not only is J.Crew the place to live out your preppy east coast, Coastal Grandmother dreams, the store is also having an incredible sale right now. Take 25% off your purchase plus an extra 50% off sale styles with code 48HOURS at checkout. These warm weather must-haves start at just $5.
The best part? Many of the J.Crew styles that are on sale now are size-inclusive, coming in extended sizes for maximum comfort and the most flattering fit.
From an adorable sleep dress that is giving us cult-favorite nap dress vibes to $20 size-inclusive, trending jeans that used to be $148 to a chic $9 top you'll wear all the time, you'll find great deals on the cutest styles now. Scroll below for 23 deals on trending J.Crew items to add to cart now.
Tall Slouchy boyfriend jean in Basin wash
Slouchy jeans are trending, and these ones are only $20. Plus, they come in classic, petite, and tall sizes, so you'll find your perfect fit.
Smocked broken-in jersey cropped top
This $9 top comes in sizes XXS-3X and three colors.
Gold-plated double-hoop earrings with freshwater pearls
$5 for earrings that look this expensive? Immediately yes.
Scoopneck ribbed cardigan top
Channel your inner effortless cool girl with this top that comes in three colors and sizes XXS to 3X.
Cotton-linen sleep dress in floral vines
This sleep dress is giving us all the nap dress vibes, and it's under $40!
High-rise full-length '90s classic-straight jean in Poole wash
These '90s jeans are already 49% off, and then you'll take an extra 50% off with code 48HOURS. These jeans come in classic, petite, and tall sizes.
Puff-sleeve organic cotton cropped top in stripe
This top is giving us preppy east coast vibes in the best way. It used to be $110, but it's yours for just $40.
Ruched one-shoulder one-piece in leopard
Finally, a bathing suit that comes in classic and long torso size options for maximum comfort and a flattering fit. It also comes in sizes 0-24.
End-on-end cotton wide-leg pajama pant
These pajama pants will keep you comfy and cool while looking super chic. They're only $23, and you can even add a monogram for $10.
Featherweight satin tie-neck top
This top will take you from the office to a rooftop happy hour this summer. It's only $15 and comes in five colors.
Flora Obscura X J.Crew side cutout dress in kaleidoscope floral
This gorgeous dress comes in classic and tall sizes. It's already 55% off, and you'll also take an extra 50% off.
Gold-plated pavé huggie earrings
Everyone needs a classic pair of gold hoop earrings, especially when they're just $18.
Copenhagen shoulder bag in leather
We love this trendy pink color. You'll get this almost $200 bag for just $48.
J.Crew trainers in colorblock
These adorable sneakers come in many different colors that are perfect for summer.
Scoopneck one-piece
This chic bathing suit comes in sizes 0-24.
Bell-sleeve cropped top
Stay cool and look chic in this $35 bell-sleeve top.
Tie-front linen-blend cropped top
How cute is this tie-front top?
Cotton poplin boxer short in antique stripe
These cute $15 boxer shorts are perfect for lounging around this summer or wearing to the beach. They come in sizes small to 3X.
Topstitched tie-waist one-piece in floral vines
This bathing suit comes in sizes 0-24, and it makes us feel like we're shopping at Love Shack Fancy or Anthropologie.
Sorrento twisted-strap sandals in leather
You'll wear these sandals all season long for just $50.
Oversized silk bandana
There's so many ways to wear this pretty silk bandana for just $23.
Gwyneth cupro slip dress
Slip dresses are trending this summer. This one used to be $128, but now it's $58.
Ruffleneck organic cotton top in Liberty® Meadow Song floral
This top is giving us '70s vibes in the best way.
More deals to love: 13 Ridiculously Affordable Fashion Finds That Target Shoppers Swear By