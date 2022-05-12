Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Step Out in Los Angeles for Doggy Playdate

Watch : What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are having a paw-some time.

The Euphoria star and his beloved pup Layla met up with the YouTuber and her rescue pooch Milo for a pet playdate at a Los Angeles dog park on May 10.

Clad in an oversized sweatshirt, sheer tights, white tube socks and black loafers, Olivia was spotted using a ChuckIt! stick to throw tennis balls for her furry friends. Meanwhile, Jacob looked equally casual and comfortable in a blue Balenciaga hoodie, New Balance shorts, white socks and lime green sneakers. The actor was also spotted with his hands wrapped in blue athletic tape.

An eyewitness told E! News the two were "very playful with each other and the dogs."

The park visit comes just days after Jacob, 24, and Olivia, 22, were spotted having dinner with friends at West Hollywood hotspot Jones on May 7. Another onlooker told E! News that Jacob, who was also wearing athletic tape on his hands that night, was seated next to Olivia at a booth inside the Italian eatery.