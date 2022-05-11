Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Comment About Her Divorce From Blake Shelton

Watch : Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic

Divorce in the spotlight can be strange, just ask Miranda Lambert.

Seven years after she and fellow country star Blake Shelton called it quits, the 38-year-old reflected on the tabloid-frenzy that surrounded their high-profile divorce.

"I wasn't prepared for that," Miranda recently told CBS News. "I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt."

Luckily, the "Actin' Up" singer has her music as a way of cutting through the gossip and getting her side of the story out there to her fans.

"I'm a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth," she shared. "I will not lie in my music."

Miranda and Blake began dating in 2006 and tied the knot at the Don Strange Ranch in Boerne, Texas in 2011. In July 2015, the former couple announced that they were divorcing after four years of marriage, amid rumors of infidelity that were never confirmed.