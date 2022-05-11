Chet Hanks' Ziwe Interview Is So Chaotic It’s Hilarious

Watch : Ziwe Reveals Dream Guests Include Kim Kardashian

Cheddars, this one is for you.

Chet Hanks appeared on the Showtime series Ziwe for an interview that was chaotic, to say the least. Host Ziwe Fumudoh quizzed Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son about his past controversies, which Chet defended with surprising nonchalance.

When Ziwe brought up the time that Chet, who called his fans "Cheddars," spoke in a Patois accent— a form cultural appropriation—Chet said, "I don't feel like I've truly done anything offensive."

"So it's just like, social justice warriors can kick rocks?" Ziwe asked, to which he replied, "I 100 percent agree. Social justice warriors can kick rocks."

Chet went on to make a pass at the host while showing off his songwriting skills. "Oooh Ziwe, should we have a three-way," he sang, before adding, "Just kidding, that's the only thing I could think of that rhymes with Ziwe."