Do Yourself a Simple Favor and Read Up on Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's Next Gig

Watch : See Blake Lively's STUNNING Met Gala 2022 Transformation!

This news is simply awesome!

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are teaming up once again for a sequel to the 2018 dark comedy film A Simple Favor for Amazon Studios and Lionsgate, the companies announced May 11. Helmed by returning director Paul Feig, the new movie will see Anna and Blake reprise their roles of mommy vlogger Stephanie and and pantsuit aficionado (and fellow mom) Emily.

In the first A Simple Favor film, a box office hit, Stephanie investigates the disappearance of her mysterious friend. The plot of the second movie has not been revealed.

Blake confirmed the A Simple Favor sequel and casting news on her Instagram Story, quoting the lyric, "Then I check it TWICE, oh," from her friend Taylor Swift's 2017 hit song "Look What You Made Me Do."

A Simple Favor screenwriter Jessica Sharzer, who based the first film on Darcey Bell's 2017 debut thriller book of the same name, will pen the script for the sequel.