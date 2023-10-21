Inside the Wild Search for Corrections Officer Vicky White After She Ended Up on the Run With an Inmate

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

When news first broke on April 29, 2022, that an Alabama prisoner named Casey Cole White had gone missing from custody—and that corrections officer Vicky White, last seen picking him up for a purported courthouse meeting, was also nowhere to be found—all signs pointed to a story that wouldn't end well for anyone involved.

"Knowing the inmate, I think she's in danger, whatever the circumstances," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters that night. "He was in jail for capital murder, and he had nothing to lose." (Casey White, no relation to Vicky, was serving a 75-year prison sentence for other crimes and was awaiting trial on capital murder charges, to which he'd pleaded not guilty.)

According to investigators, Vicky, whom Singleton called an "exemplary employee" and whom colleagues thought of as a "mother figure," had checked Casey out of county jail that morning. She had said that the inmate was due for a mental health evaluation at the Lauderdale County Courthouse and she was going to drop him off on her way to seek medical attention because she wasn't feeling well.

No such evaluation was on the court schedule, nor would they find any record of Vicky having a medical appointment.