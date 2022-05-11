Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa Gharachedaghi Cries "Tears of Happiness" Over Barbie With Hearing Aids

Watch : Megan the Vampire, Harry's Toe & Margot as Barbie

For Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mattel's newest Barbie is so much more than a doll.

The Shahs of Sunset star spoke about the importance of representation after the toy company introduced its first Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids on May 11.

"I'm crying tears of happiness," Gharachedaghi wrote on Instagram. "I have kept my hearing disability a secret from most of the world until I was 35 years old when I allowed the cameras from Shahs of Sunset to film me getting my first hearing aids. I wish I had toys, dolls or people I looked up to that would openly discuss being hearing disabled. I didn't have that growing up so I have tried to become that for others. I now know it's ok to have disabilities because everyone has something wrong with them and that's the hard truth. Thanks Barbie!"

The doll is part of Barbie's latest Fashionistas line, which the brand describes as "the most diverse and inclusive doll line in the market." According to a press release, Mattel teamed up with educational audiologist and hearing loss advocate Dr. Jen Richardson to ensure that the hearing aids featured in the line were portrayed accurately.