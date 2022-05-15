It's Never Been Easier to Create the Hair Trends From Music's Big Night

PAID CONTENT. E! was paid by Suave, TRESemmé, Dove, SheaMoisture and Nexxus to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Despite what many tend to believe, you don't need an entire army of professional stylists to get glam, red carpet-worthy hair. In fact, you can rock all the latest awards season hair trends using just a few key products from Suave, TRESemmé, Dove, SheaMoisture and Nexxus. As a special treat, celebrity hair stylist and Unilever Brand Ambassador, Justine Marjan shows us how it's done.
This awards season, there are a few glam hair trends that we've been seeing all over TikTok and the red carpet like the sleek Center Part Pony, which Justine says is "such a cool everyday look."
The good news is, "You don't need to walk the red carpet to achieve these looks," says Justine. You can put together a red carpet-worthy hairstyle at home in just a few easy steps.
Watch Justine create the hottest red carpet hair trends below, as well as the products she used to achieve them.
Center Part Pony
- Prep damp hair with the TRESemmé One-Step Smooth Cream and blow-dry sleek. This multitasking product has 5-in-1 benefits like 24-hour frizz control, glossy shine, heat protection, color-vibrancy and softness.
- Create a center part and apply the TRESemmé One-Step Smooth Cream as you brush the top section of the hair towards the back of the head.
- Secure the hair with a hair tie.
- Wrap a small piece of hair around the base of the pony to conceal the elastic using a toothbrush.
- Finish by running a small amount of the TRESemmé One-Step Smooth Cream through the ends.
TRESemmé One-Step Smooth Cream
The TRESemmé One-Step Smooth Cream was made to help you streamline your styling routine by giving you five hair smoothing benefits in one step, like 24-hour frizz control, glossy shine, color vibrancy, heat protection and softness. All you really have to do is apply on damp hair before styling with heat and you're good to go. It really is as simple as that to get salon-level style.
'90s Blowout
- Prep damp hair with the Nexxus Weightless Style Smooth & Full Blow Dry Balm. This product controls frizz, boosts volume, and protects your hair. It's the secret to an easy blowout!
- Blow-dry with hands until it's about 80 percent dry.
- Use a round brush to dry and pin each section around a velcro roller.
- Let hair cool.
- Remove the velcro rollers.
Nexxus Weightless Style Smooth & Full Blow Dry Balm
Treat your hair to body and style with the Nexxus Smooth & Full Blow Dry Balm. Created with a blend of patented body-boosting flexible polymers, fiber, and polishing actives, this lightweight balm offers a workable grip for a fast, easy blowout and controls frizz, boosts volume, and protects against heat damage.
Old Hollywood
- Prep damp hair with the Dove 7-in-1 Miracle Mist. This product visibly repairs, strengthens, and nourishes hair without weighing it down.
- Blow-dry with a round brush for volume.
- Create a deep side part.
- Wrap hair around a curling iron then pin to cool.
- Let the hair sit until it's cool, then remove pins.
- Brush through and shape with fingers.
Dove 7-in-1 Miracle Mist
The Dove 7-in-1 Miracle Mist is an all-in-one mist that gives your hair the TLC that it deserves. The mist visibly repairs damaged hair, strengthens brittle locks, detangles, nourishes hair, controls frizz and restores shine. The product was inspired by skincare and is even made with vitamin C and amino serum.
Soft Waves
- Apply the Suave Flexible Definition Wave Mousse to damp hair. This product is great for crunch-free curls — it leaves the hair super soft without the frizz.
- Use a Denman brush and fingers to separate hair into small sections.
- Blow-dry your hair straight.
- Use a curling iron to define curls around the face.
Suave Flexible Definition Wave Mousse
Suave's Flexible Definition Wave Mousse is a lightweight styler made to give you beautiful crunch-free curls and flexible definition. Featuring a quick blowdry formula, it's easy to apply or restyle and it'll help to make your hair look and feel healthy.
Sleek Bun
- Prep curls by misting with water, then apply the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Smoothie to detangle hair.
- Section hair to prep for the bun.
- Secure with a hair tie.
- Repeat steps 3 and 4 with other sections.
- Shape loose hair into a bun with the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Defining Styling Gel to tame flyaways.
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Defining Styling Gel
Give your hair the definition and shine you crave with SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Styling Gel. It's a non-alcohol based formula that's infused with Silk Protein, Neem Oil and natural Flaxseed Oil. It was made to give your hair a long-lasting hold and shine without drying it out – and, it tames frizz and flyaways.
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
The SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie was made with natural ingredients to give you soft, silky and defined curls. It's enriched with certified organic Shea Butter, as well as Coconut Juice and Oil for an extra hydrating experience. It smells divine and gives your hair a beautiful shine with defined bouncy curls.