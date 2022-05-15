It's Never Been Easier to Create the Hair Trends From Music's Big Night

PAID CONTENT. E! was paid by Suave, TRESemmé, Dove, SheaMoisture and Nexxus to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Despite what many tend to believe, you don't need an entire army of professional stylists to get glam, red carpet-worthy hair. In fact, you can rock all the latest awards season hair trends using just a few key products from Suave, TRESemmé, Dove, SheaMoisture and Nexxus. As a special treat, celebrity hair stylist and Unilever Brand Ambassador, Justine Marjan shows us how it's done.

This awards season, there are a few glam hair trends that we've been seeing all over TikTok and the red carpet like the sleek Center Part Pony, which Justine says is "such a cool everyday look."

The good news is, "You don't need to walk the red carpet to achieve these looks," says Justine. You can put together a red carpet-worthy hairstyle at home in just a few easy steps.

Watch Justine create the hottest red carpet hair trends below, as well as the products she used to achieve them.