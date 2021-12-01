It's Never Been Easier to Create the Hair Trends From Music's Big Night

PAID CONTENT. E! was paid by Suave, TRESemmé, Dove, SheaMoisture and Nexxus to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Despite what many tend to believe, you don't need an entire army of professional stylists to get glam, red carpet-worthy hair. In fact, you can rock all the latest awards season hair trends using just a few key products from Suave, TRESemmé, Dove, SheaMoisture and Nexxus. As a special treat, celebrity hair stylist and Unilever brand ambassador Justine Marjan shows us how it's done with the help of E! Special Correspondent Rocsi Diaz.
This awards season, there are a few glam hair trends that we've been seeing all over TikTok and the red carpet like the sleek Center Part Pony, which Justine says is "such a cool everyday look." Another hair trend Justine loves is soft effortless waves. Such a timeless look!
The good news is, "You don't need to walk the red carpet to achieve these looks," says Justine. You can put together a red carpet-worthy hairstyle at home with the help of products from Suave, TRESemmé, Dove, SheaMoisture and Nexxus.
Watch Justine create the hottest red carpet hair trends below, as well as the products she used to achieve them.
Center Part Pony
- Prep damp hair with the TRESemmé One-Step 5-in-1 Smooth Cream and blow-dry sleek. TRESemmé says this multitasking product has 5-in-1 benefits like adding glossy shine, heat protection, taming frizz and controlling flyaways.
- Create a center part and tapply the TRESemmé One-Step 5-in-1 Smooth?Cream as you brush the top section of the hair towards the back of the head.
- Secure the hair with a hair tie.
- Wrap a small piece of hair around the base of the pony to conceal the elastic using a toothbrush.
- Finish by running a small amount of the TRESemmé One-Step 5-in-1 Smooth?Cream through the ends.
'90s Blowout
- Prep damp hair with the Nexxus Weightless Style Smooth & Full Blow Dry Balm. According to Nexxus, this product controls frizz, boosts volume, and protects your hair. It's the secret to an easy blowout!
- Blow-dry with hands until it's about 80 percent dry.
- Use a round brush to dry and pin each section around a velcro roller.
- Let hair cool.
- Remove velcro rollers.
Old Hollywood
- Prep damp hair with the Dove 7-in-1 Miracle Mist. Dove claims this product visibly repairs, strengthens, and nourishes hair without weighing it down.
- Blow-dry with a round brush for volume.
- Create a deep side part.
- Wrap hair around a curling iron then pin to cool.
- Let the hair sit until it's cool, then remove pins.
- Brush through and shape with fingers.
Soft Waves
- Apply the Suave Flexible Definition Wave Mousse to damp hair. Suave says this product is so good for crunch-free curls — it leaves the hair super soft without frizz.
- Use a Denman brush and fingers to separate hair into small sections.
- Blow-dry your hair straight.
- Use a curling iron to define curls around the face.
Sleek Bun
- Prep curls by misting with water, then apply the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Smoothie to detangle hair.
- Section hair to prep for the bun.
- Secure with a hair tie.
- Repeat steps 3 and 4 with other sections.
- Shape loose hair into a bun with the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Defining Styling Gel to tame flyaways.