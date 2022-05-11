Cheryl Burke Shares Why Deleting Social Media Was the Right Choice For Her

Watch : Cheryl Burke Talks Managing Mental Health & Addiction

Cheryl Burke is offline, for now at least.

The Dancing With the Stars pro got real in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop about her physical and mental health journeys, including why she deleted her social media accounts.

"I am an addict, and sometimes, I'm addicted to, in a way, self-sabotage," she told hosts Justin Sylvester, Teri Hatcher and Loni Love on May 11. "It is not healthy for me because I will focus on just the one negative comment, and it'll ruin my day, still. So, until then, I might as well just lay off of it, right?"

Along with steering clear of Instagram and Twitter, Burke shared that "transcendental meditation" and therapy have helped her through a lot, including her recent divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence.

"I'm a huge advocate for therapy," she said, revealing that she and Lawrence went through couples therapy even before they were engaged.