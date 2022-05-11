Balenciaga Slammed for $1850 "Destroyed" Sneakers

Watch : Watch Stormi Webster Help Mom Kylie Jenner Unbox Balenciaga Pumps

Balenciaga's newest high-end sneakers look like they've walked the runway a few thousand times.

The luxury French fashion brand recently unveiled its ad campaign for the limited-edition Paris Sneaker, which is designed to look (fashionably) destroyed with scuffs, tears and markings for $1,850. A less-tattered option, with only a few rips, runs $625.

The price tags on the, um, lived-in looking shoes prompted backlash on social media, with singer-songwriter Neena Roe calling Balenciaga out for its "poverty-chic" design.

"They're selling these sneakers that look like they belonged to someone who could only afford one pair of shoes their entire adulthood for *625 DOLLARS,*" she continued. "Unchecked capitalism is mind-boggling."

"@BALENCIAGA just put out a new brand of 'distressed' shoes for sale- at $1850," wrote another user. "Their choice to put these shoes on sale at this price allows rich people to wear poverty as a costume and cosplay the experiences of the poor - those forced to wear shoes like this out of necessity."