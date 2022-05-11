Find Out Which Grey's Anatomy Star Is "Needling" Sandra Oh to Return

If Kevin McKidd had his way, Sandra Oh would be scrubbing back in at Grey Sloan Memorial.
It's been eight years since Dr. Christina Yang graced our small screens on Grey's Anatomy, but that hasn't stopped McKidd from trying to convince Oh to rejoin the medical drama.
"Every time I see her," McKidd told PEOPLE. "I'm always needling her, going, 'Come on, come on. Just one." The actor still stars as Christina's ex-husband Dr. Owen Hunt on the series, which is now in its 18th season.
"I would love —and I always say it—I would love Sandra Oh to come back," the 48-year-old said, "I don't think she will. She keeps saying she won't. Maybe one day she'll say yes. I'm always working on her."
He continued, "I think there's a way to get her to do one more. She really is an artist. And when she moves on, she moves on. So, it's not because of any bad feeling, it's just she's moved on."
And while McKidd—and the rest of us—may want the Emmy Award-winning actress to make a return, Oh revealed that she has indeed "moved on."
"In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go," Oh explained on the Los Angeles Times' podcast Asian Enough last year. "I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on."
While we wait to see if McKidd's pleas are successful, thankfully we have plenty of old Grey's Anatomy seasons to binge-watch.