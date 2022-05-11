RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Reacts to Rumors About Kathy Hilton's Alleged Slur

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is speaking out after rumors continue that co-star Kathy Hilton allegedly called Sutton's assistant a homophobic slur.

Sutton Stracke is getting right to the point. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke out in a May 9 interview with Page Six on the long-swirling rumor that castmate Kathy Hilton called Sutton's assistant, Josh, a homophobic slur while filming season 12. Reports of the alleged incident first surfaced in March after an RHOBH group trip to Aspen. After a fan asked, "Did Kathy Hilton really use a slur when talking about your assistant?" on one of Sutton's Instagram posts, Sutton responded, "no."

Now she's elaborating on the situation. 

"I don't read a lot of stuff," Sutton said, explaining that her three kids and boutique business keep her busy. "And so I miss a lot. But when I saw that about Josh, that's going to make me not happy because untruths need to be squashed. And no one ever said that."

In fact, Josh wasn't even on the cast trip to Aspen, Sutton added. "This was ridiculous."

photos
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Taglines

Sutton went on to note that Josh and Kathy "like each other, they respect each other."

She tried to make as much clear in April by sharing a photo of her alongside both Josh and Kathy. 

"Josh is the best," Sutton captioned the Instagram post. "And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. He executes everything we do around here with grace and style, and we have fun while doing it! And @kathyhilton has been nothing but kind and respectful to him."

Josh shared the same photo to his own profile, writing, "When you meet good people, hold tight to them. These are two of the most wonderful people I've ever had the pleasure to know."

"And as much as I've loved being your 'homosexual assistant,'" he continued, "this new adventure we are about to take is looking quite exciting. Love you @suttonstracke and @kathyhilton."

All's well in the RHOBH-verse then, right? Not exactly. Read on to catch up with all of the show's other off-screen drama before season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kathy Causes a Social Media Stir

An RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, commenced in February, but this was no typical vacation. Kathy Hilton told E! News that the group "did have some squabbles," and at one point, several of the ladies straight-up left her sister Kyle Richards' rental property.

Then, one night, Kathy found herself alone in the house and scared, so she left a comment on her husband Rick Hilton's since-deleted Instagram post: "Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!"

Screenshots of the comment quickly went viral on social media; however, Kathy insisted that she was just frightened after losing her phone and everyone leaving.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage
Erika Is Dismissed From One Lawsuit and Named in Another

Less than a month after Erika Jayne was dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuit in Illinois, she and her company, EJ Global, LLC were named in a $2.1 million lawsuit that claims she "aided and abetted" Tom in his law firm Girardi & Keese's alleged embezzlement activities, according to legal documents obtained by E! News in February. Erika, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing via her attorney Evan Borges.

Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP
Dorit's Family Is Victimized by a Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley, her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children, 6-year-old Phoenix and 8-year-old Jagger, found themselves in a scary situation when they were the victims of a home invasion in October. The RHOBH star described the ordeal as "terrifying" and recalled having to beg for her family's lives as their house was ransacked by intruders. Thankfully, Dorit's co-stars rallied around her after the incident. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Crystal Teases Broken Friendships

Crystal Kung Minkoff sounded off on the RHOBH season 12 trailer on E! News' Daily Pop, revealing that many friendships will be "broken, shifted, weakened, [and] strengthened" this time around. "I feel like what happened last year, it was very heavy about Erika. And this past few months have very much been everybody gets into it," Crystal teased. "Dynamics shift in friendships, and I think people see people differently this year."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Garcelle vs. Erika

The RHOBH trailer became a point of contention for Erika and Garcelle Beauvais when the latter used a particular snippet from it—she could be seen telling Erika, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own"—to promote her new memoir, Love Me as I Am. To tie in the book, Garcelle then wrote, "You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday."

This clearly didn't sit well with Erika, as she documented herself throwing the book in the trash on Instagram. 

Bravo
Erika Is Accused of Being a "Frontwoman" in Her Ex-Husband's "Scheme"

On April 5, Erika and her company EJ Global LLC, along with the law firm founded by her estranged husband Tom and its lenders, were named in new legal docs filed by Edelson PC. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Chicago-based law firm Edelson PC is seeking no less than $55 million in damages from the defendants for alleged crimes that include racketeering, receipt of stolen property, unlawful business practice, deceit and more.

As for Erika's specific involvement, Edelson PC is claiming that Erika "acted as the 'frontwoman' of the operation, selling to the world (including unsuspecting clients) that Girardi Keese was successful." 

"And she was exceptionally good in the role," the documents state. "With tens of millions of dollars backing her, Erika shamelessly displayed a nationwide showroom of the money they stole on Real Housewives, famously spending $40,000 per month on her 'look,' and releasing a song called 'XXPEN$IVE'—featuring the refrain 'It's expensive to be me.'"

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kyle vs. Garcelle

In an April 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Garcelle revealed where she stands with some of her RHOBH co-stars, including Kathy Hilton (who seemed to be at odds with several Housewives in the aforementioned season 12 trailer, including her very own sister, Kyle). Asked by Andy Cohen if she and Kathy are currently closer than Kathy and Kyle, Garcelle responded: "Absolutely." 

Kyle admitted to being "shocked" by the comment during an Amazon Live stream the following day. "I mean, this is someone who has known my sister for two seasons on a reality show," she said of Garcelle. "Kathy was barely even on last season because she was busy with Paris' wedding. [Garcelle] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple seasons to a lifetime of being sisters, regardless if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not."

Garcelle later told E! News that she reached out to Kyle that same day "and apologized if I hurt her feelings. I felt really bad."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Erika Previews an Explosive Cast Trip

Kathy wasn't the only Housewife to have a bad time on the cast trip to Aspen. Erika revealed that if there was a single scene she could remove from the show's new season, it would be one from the trip involving Garcelle, Crystal, Sutton Stracke and series newcomer Sheree Zampino. "[They] were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them," Erika recalled on Two Ts in a Pod. "I'd remove that. I haven't seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad so I can only imagine how bad it looks."

Admitting she "went wild," Erika explained that the blowout even "caused a problem" between her and Kyle. "I'm regretful," she said. "Obviously we've been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important." 

Erika noted that she and Kyle have since "worked it out," but she didn't reveal where she stands with her other co-stars.

