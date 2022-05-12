RHOBH's Erika Jayne Is Having "Really Good Sex" With "Secret Admirer" Amid Tom Girardi Divorce

Erika Jayne is not shy about "having a lot of sex" post-divorce.
On the May 11 season 12 premiere on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo star gave some juicy details about her love life amid her separation from husband Tom Girardi.
During a lunch date with co-star Lisa Rinna at Erika's house, Lisa inquired about a bouquet, "Who are these flowers from?"
"There's a secret admirer," the "Pretty Mess" singer confessed.
"Have we had any dates?" Lisa asked and Erika replied, "No...I've had some sex though."
Lisa congratulated Erika on her new no-strings-attached hookups, because, as Erika put it, she's "been married for all of my adult life."
Erika added, "I'm back in the dating pool, but I'm much more interested in having really good sex with nice people. And maybe some not-so-nice people."
Later on during a fitness class with Garcelle Beauvias, Erika shed light on the hardships she endured after leaving Tom.
She explained, "On the darkest days I was looking for anything to take me out of the pressure. The last thing I wanted to do was work out. I really did enjoy fast food and drank more alcohol than I've ever drank in my entire life. But, you know, when you order Taco Bell and you don't remember it, but the wrappers are in the kitchen, that's a problem."
Erika also revealed why she isn't legally divorced yet from Tom, who is "in a facility" due to his declining health.
"I am legally separated and there are some bumps in the road about divorcing an incompetent person," she said. "I have much bigger lawsuits to fight and I'll get divorced when I can.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to find out more on all the drama to come this season!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)