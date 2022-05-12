RHOBH's Erika Jayne Is Having "Really Good Sex" With "Secret Admirer" Amid Tom Girardi Divorce

Erika Jayne got very candid about her love life on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 premiere. Find out what she told Lisa Rinna about "having a lot of sex" after her split.

Erika Jayne is not shy about "having a lot of sex" post-divorce.

On the May 11 season 12 premiere on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo star gave some juicy details about her love life amid her separation from husband Tom Girardi.

During a lunch date with co-star Lisa Rinna at Erika's house, Lisa inquired about a bouquet, "Who are these flowers from?"

"There's a secret admirer," the "Pretty Mess" singer confessed.

"Have we had any dates?" Lisa asked and Erika replied, "No...I've had some sex though."

Lisa congratulated Erika on her new no-strings-attached hookups, because, as Erika put it, she's "been married for all of my adult life."

Erika added, "I'm back in the dating pool, but I'm much more interested in having really good sex with nice people. And maybe some not-so-nice people."

Later on during a fitness class with Garcelle Beauvias, Erika shed light on the hardships she endured after leaving Tom.

She explained, "On the darkest days I was looking for anything to take me out of the pressure. The last thing I wanted to do was work out. I really did enjoy fast food and drank more alcohol than I've ever drank in my entire life. But, you know, when you order Taco Bell and you don't remember it, but the wrappers are in the kitchen, that's a problem."

Erika also revealed why she isn't legally divorced yet from Tom, who is "in a facility" due to his declining health.

"I am legally separated and there are some bumps in the road about divorcing an incompetent person," she said. "I have much bigger lawsuits to fight and I'll get divorced when I can.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to find out more on all the drama to come this season!

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is thrilled at the promise of grandchildren when her oldest daughter finally gets engaged. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, lingering family drama intrudes on her happiness.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Garcelle Beauvais

Reaping the rewards of her hard work, Garcelle Beauvais buys a beach house to enjoy with family and friends. Still, she realizes that long hours dedicated to her talk show and writing her memoir are taking a toll on her relationship with her teenage boys.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne is looking for a fresh start, despite ongoing legal pressures and rumors aplenty in the press following her divorce. When her friends grow concerned that she has gone too far in her quest to move forward, tensions boil over.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna's world is rocked as she loses a beloved member of her family. Attempting to cope with her new normal, she struggles to keep her emotions in check and her friends are on the receiving end.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Crystal Kung Minkoff

Having found her footing with the group, Crystal Kung Minkoff takes a more honest approach to expressing her feelings to the ladies. Honesty might not always be the policy, however, and she quickly realizes that the secrets she has held onto may cost her some hard-earned friendships.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Dorit Kemsley

After intruders break into Dorit Kemsley's home in a traumatic and life-changing attack, she begins working through the healing process with help from her friends. All but one, that is, whose lack of sympathy leaves ripple effects amongst the group.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke is finally settled into her dream home and ready to play hostess extraordinaire. While she hopes that swiping right will lead to the perfect man, conflicts with the group make her want to swipe left on some of the ladies.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Diana Jenkins

Much like her friend Crystal, Diana Jenkins is a formidable match for anyone who attempts to cross her. A Bosnian war refugee who married into an astonishing banking fortune, she is no stranger to Beverly Hills' most elite circles. Following a traumatic miscarriage, Diana is focused on having another baby to complete her family.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kathy Hilton

On cloud nine following her daughter's lavish wedding, Kathy Hilton reconnects with the ladies. This elation is short-lived, however, when simmering resentments with her sister surface.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Sheree Zampino

One of Garcelle's best girlfriends and ex-wife to a prominent Hollywood actor, Sheree Zampino knows the inner workings of this larger-than-life town. Never the wallflower and unafraid to speak her mind, she quickly forms strong opinions about her new friends.

