See Chrishell Stause and G Flip in Steamy Music Video That Sparked Their Romance

Watch : Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip

Move over Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause is now starring in a romance.

On May 12, Australian musician G Flip, who goes by they/them pronouns, debuted their music video for "Get Me Outta Here," which features the reality star front and center as their love interest. As Selling Sunset viewers learned during the show's reunion in early May, the two began dating after meeting on the video's set.

In the steamy clip, some of the scenes take place in the aisle of a small convenience store, with Chrishell and G Flip sharing a kiss and other forms of PDA throughout. As the video's lead, Chrishell also shows off a few sultry solo looks for the camera while wearing a strapless black leather dress.



G Flip's buzzworthy video comes less than a week after Chrishell shared news of her budding romance during the season five reunion of Selling Sunset.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video," she explained during the May 6 episode. "And it's about this chaotic love story."