Justin Timberlake and Jason Ritter's Roles in Candy Are a Sweet Surprise

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

It's a family affair!

Episode three of Hulu's true-crime series Candy saw the introduction of two new characters played by Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey's respective husbands. Justin Timberlake appears in the show as a mustachioed Deputy Steven Deffibaugh, while Jason Ritter plays another Collin County officer.

The two men are tasked with investigating the real-life murder of Betty Gore (Lynskey), who was found dead in her Collin County home on June 13, 1980. They speak to the neighbors who came across the crime scene and canvas the home searching for clues that would point them to their killer.

This is how they meet Candy Montgomery, Betty's friend and the last person to see her alive. In addition, Candy had an affair with Betty's husband, Allan Gore, but it ended months before Betty's murder.

Nonetheless, Allan admits to sleeping with Candy, prompting the officers to bring her in for questioning. During the interview, men notice what appear to be defensive wounds: a gash on Candy's forehead and another scratch on her toe.