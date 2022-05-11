You Won't Believe Who Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Hung Out With

Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Madison continued to elaborate on her relationship with A-Rod after the reunion aired, once again clarifying that they "never had any kind of anything." In February 2021, she also assured fans that A-Rod "never physically cheated" on his then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. (However, the power couple later split in April of that year.)

However, all of the drama seems to be in the past now. Madison is currently engaged to Brett Randle, who proposed in October 2021 after seven months of dating. Meanwhile, Craig has been dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo since last summer.

Though Craig and Madison appear to be friendly, there's no telling where things stand between Austen and Madison, who's also a mom to 9-year-old Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes. He did, however, wish her the best on Watch What Happens Live shortly after news broke that she was engaged.

"So, the overwhelming thing that I've been thinking about is that this goes further than just whatever nonsense that I had going on with her for ages. She has a son," Austen explained. "So this is something that she is about to start a new family and I wish the best for her and her new family."