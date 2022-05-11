Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

Suffice it to say, Naomi Judd's death on April 30 came as a heartbreaking shock.
The 76-year-old singer and her daughter Wynonna Judd, who'd been performing together as The Judds for almost 40 years, were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the very next day. The mother-daughter duo planned to head out on a farewell tour in September.
Instead, Wynonna, 57, and her sister Ashley Judd, 54, had to figure out how to say goodbye.
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the siblings said in a statement confirming Naomi's passing. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
Naomi had discussed her personal struggles with mental health, including her three-year battle with suicidal depression after the end of The Judd's 2012 tour.
"I used say to myself, looking in the mirror, 'I'm Naomi freaking Judd. I got this,'" Naomi shared in an essay she penned for NBC News in 2017. "I even wrote it out and taped it there. But when the problem is your brain, when the problem involves the way that you're thinking and the way you're living every day of your life, you can't pull that off anymore."
After seeking treatment, Naomi became a spokesperson for National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and wrote about her experiences in her 2016 memoir, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.
In the past, the Grammy winner had also been open about her traumatic childhood, the devastating loss of her brother and her battle with hepatitis C that led to her early retirement.
Scroll on to read some of the most candid comments Naomi made about her own mental health and the struggles she faced throughout her life: