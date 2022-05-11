Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

Watch : Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Country Stars Pay Tribute

Suffice it to say, Naomi Judd's death on April 30 came as a heartbreaking shock.

The 76-year-old singer and her daughter Wynonna Judd, who'd been performing together as The Judds for almost 40 years, were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the very next day. The mother-daughter duo planned to head out on a farewell tour in September.

Instead, Wynonna, 57, and her sister Ashley Judd, 54, had to figure out how to say goodbye.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the siblings said in a statement confirming Naomi's passing. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi had discussed her personal struggles with mental health, including her three-year battle with suicidal depression after the end of The Judd's 2012 tour.