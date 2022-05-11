Mama June Defends Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's Relationship With Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Watch : Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue"

June "Mama June" Shannon is telling haters to back off her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's relationship.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 42, told TooFab that her daughter, 16, has received "a lot of hate" online after unveiling her relationship with college student Dralin Carswell, 20, on Instagram last September.

Mama June's take? "She's getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship." Mama June added that she's met Dralin and the couple have been "together for over a year" now.

The reality TV star also shut down negativity about the couple's 4-year age gap by comparing the pair's romance to her eldest daughter, Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon, 22, and now-husband Joshua Efird's relationship. (The legal age of consent is 16 years old in Georgia.)

"[Dralin] is older but, at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6/7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago," Mama June said. "People need to realize that she's going to be 17 in August and that Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were."