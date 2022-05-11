Why the Stranger Things Stars Were “Concerned” About Season 4 Age Gap

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Looks like Dustin and the gang aren't so little anymore!

After two years of production, season four of Stranger Things—starring Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Winona Ryder—is finally making its way to our small screens. But due to COVID-19 related production delays, the kids, well teens, aren't that young anymore and look a bit older scene to scene, something Gaten Matarazzo said they are "always concerned about."

"It's something we're always thinking about," Matarazzo said during an appearance on TODAY, "but it's something we work with pretty well I think."

So how did production try to get around this time gap?

Schnapp revealed, "I remember in season two they told me you need to lower the pitch of your voice, you have to speak at a different level and stand shorter, I was like, ‘I can't do that, I'm not like that anymore.'"

But Matarazzo—who joked that it wasn't a problem for him since he's "been the same height since I was 14"—explained that while they may look older in certain scenes, he thinks it "makes sense."

"The characters are at transitional periods in their lives," he explained, adding that "it's crazy to see what all of us looked like when we first started."