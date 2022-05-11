Gigi Hadid's Frankie's Bikinis Collab Is Here: Shop These 21 Styles for Women And Children

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you ready to refresh your swimsuit collection? If you have some fun summer plans coming up and you want to elevate your fashion game, let the one and only Gigi Hadid guide your shopping. The supermodel just collaborated with Frankie's Bikinis for her own drop. On May 9, 2022, she announced, "WEDNESDAY #GIGIxFRANKIES is launching with a special addition (Happy Mothers Day): Lil Frankie's in all the same buttery materials, to match with your minis!!" That's right, this new collection includes styles for women and children.
If you're looking for one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis, this Frankie's Bikinis collection has so many options with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. There's also loungewear and accessories for women along with swimsuits and accessories for little girls and boys. Whether you're shopping for a mommy and mini duo or yourself, you need to check out this collection before it sells out.
Gigi Hadid's Frankie's Bikinis Collection
Frankie's Bikinis Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
This adorable one-piece swimsuit has darling ruffle trim details, a low back, and cheeky coverage. You can get this in a blue print or opt for a tan version. And how cute would this look as a bodysuit when you're away from the pool? Who doesn't love a multi-use product?
Frankie's Bikinis Mini Children's One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit is so beyond cute and it's great for increased sun protection thanks to those long sleeves. It comes in sizes ranging from 2T to 6T.
Frankie's Bikinis Chip Children's Board Short
Do you love a mommy and mini moment? These kids' board shorts are the perfect complement to your Frankie's styles.
Frankie's Bikinis Bonnie Children's Bucket Hat &
Following the trends has never been more adorable. The printed board shorts and the matching bucket hat are everything.
Frankie's Bikinis Lana Terry Cardigan Sweater and Fifi Terry High Waist Shorts
Usually, when you hear "plaid," neutral colors come to mind, but these bright hues are so fun for spring and summer. This cropped cardigan is cozy, yet cool. Check out those cute little bows on the sleeves. And, if you're over super short shorts, these high-waisted plaid shorts are just what you need.
Frankie's Bikinis Lake Terry Long Sleeve Top & Erin Terry Capri Pants
This long sleeve cropped top and pants set strikes the perfect balance between adorable and sexy. Both pieces also work so well as separates with other favorites in your wardrobe.
Frankie's Bikinis Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top & Dawson Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom
If there's a pattern that you adore, keep it going with other items in your closet. This strawberry print bikini top is such a classic cute with an adorable touch of ruffles. The coordinating bottom is a cheeky style that's equal parts sweet and sultry. Both pieces come in many solid colors and prints.
Frankie's Bikinis Mini Children's Terry One Piece Swimsuit
And, yes, there are some coordinating mini options in this same strawberry print. This long sleeve look is just too cute.
Frankie's Bikinis Bonnie Children's Terry Hat, Doe Children's Terry Bikini Top & Maple Children's Terry Bikini Bottom
Go all out with the strawberry print, dressing your little one in the bucket hat, bikini top, and matching bottom.
If you're looking for more Gigi Hadid-inspired shopping, she, Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, and Joe Jonas have been spotted in these sneakers.