The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reveals Season 12 Taglines

Ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' May 11 premiere, see the opening credits, including epic one-liners from Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and more.

Watch: RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

It's the day Bravoholics have been waiting for: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns tonight!

Ahead of the May 11 premiere, Bravo has finally revealed RHOBH's season 12 taglines.

Some of the ladies' one-liners definitely seem to hint at the drama teased in the jaw-dropping trailer. For instance, Lisa Rinna's tagline mentions "karma." Perhaps that's a reference to the already iconic scene where she smirks and tells Kathy Hilton of sister Kyle Richards, "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it."

And Erika Jayne is doubling down on her newly single, DGAF attitude this season with her tagline, while Dorit Kemsley makes mention of what means most to her after the terrifying home invasion she and her family experienced.

So what do co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Diana Jenkins have to say for themselves in the opening credits? Scroll down to find out!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kyle Richards

"When you're the real deal, you don't have to pretend."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lisa Rinna

"Hi, I'm karma. And yes, I am a bitch."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Erika Jayne

"I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Dorit Kemsley

"You can take all my things, and you won't have taken a thing that matters."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Garcelle Beauvais

"I don't need the spotlight. I shine just fine."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Sutton Stracke

"If you want a seat at my table, you best mind your manners."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Crystal Kung Minkoff

"They say talk is cheap, but in Beverly Hills, it can cost you."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Diana Jenkins

"The only thing better than having it all, is having even more."

