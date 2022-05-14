Inside The Challenge: All Stars' Syrus Yarbrough's 60-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

A six-pack has taken on a whole new meeting for reality TV's party guy.

Syrus Yarbrough was 25 years old when he starred on The Real World: Boston, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer. And the former college basketball star's stint on the MTV series and his five appearances on The Challenge led to decades of partying for a living, forming unhealthy habits in the process.

"I tell people I've been 25 for 25 years," Syrus told E! News in a recent phone interview. "When you're touring the world and when you're paid to be you, it's a difficult thing. I was known as Sy the party guy, so I was partying my butt off and the butt got bigger and bigger!"

So longtime fans were stunned when Syrus showed up on the May 11 premiere of The Challenge: All Stars season three 40 pounds lighter than when he last appeared on season one of the Paramount+ spinoff. And since filming ended, Syrus revealed he has lost an additional 20 pounds, getting into the best shape of his life at 50.