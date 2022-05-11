See Bella Hadid’s PDA Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Watch : Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic

Bella Hadid is putting the spotlight on boyfriend Marc Kalman for his birthday.

In honor of the art director's 34th birthday May 10, the model shared a sweet photo of herself licking his face, captioning the Instagram story, "happy birthday to my wooniiiiiii."

In July, the 25-year-old went public with their relationship by sharing a series of pictures from her trip to France. In the post, she slipped in a snapshot of the pair, who had their arms wrapped around each other while they leaned in for a kiss. "Time of my life," the model, who split from The Weeknd in 2019, captioned the photos. "Healthy, Working and Loved."

Though she shared the glimpse into their romance over the summer, they have actually been together since the spring, initially wanting to "keep it super low-key and private," a source explained to E! News. "Now that they have become more serious, she has been excited to be seen with him. She is truly so happy right now."