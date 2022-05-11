Is Zac Efron Ready to Be a Dad IRL? See His Priceless Answer

Watch : Zac Efron Admits to Being "Scared" to Play Ted Bundy

Zac Efron may play a dad on screen, but does that mean he's ready to become one in real life?

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, the 34-year-old revealed that he was starring in his first-ever dad role for the film Firestarter, which is slated to be released in theaters on May 13. Zac also shared how his experience was playing a father to a young girl—played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong—for the movie.

"I didn't think about it all that much," he said. "And then when we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine … and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden, I had this daughter in front of me. We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn't know what I was doing."