See Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner and More Stars Party at Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

The Sandler family sure knows how to throw a party!

Sunny Sandler, the youngest daughter of Jackie and Adam Sandler, rang in her 13th birthday with a Bat Mitzvah celebration that was sweet to say the least.

The event, which was held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, seemingly sported a candy theme as the venue was decked in rainbow colored balloons, a sign that read "Sunny's Pop Rocks" and a giant screen that displayed a video of rainbow gummy bears. But it wasn't just the décor that made this event an incredible celebration, as the guest list was even sweeter.

Those in attendance for Sunny's Bat Mitzvah included TikTok star Josh Richards and two of Adam's longtime co-stars, Taylor Lautner and Jennifer Aniston, according to viral photos shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk.

Also present for the party were Victor Boyce and Libby Boyce, who posted a photo seated next to some former Jessie cast members that acted alongside their late son Cameron Boyce. In the selfie, Victor is seen smiling at a table with Libby, Peyton List, Karan Brar, Spencer List and Sophie Reynolds. He captioned the moment, "Good times! Sunny Sandler's Bat Mitzvah."