Inside Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young's "Tension" After Soccer Game Argument

Things are hitting close to home for Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young.
On May 7, the Christina on the Coast personality and the Selling Sunset star were photographed in the middle of what appeared to be a verbal argument on the sidelines of a kids soccer game in Newport Beach, Calif. The two were seen with Christina's ex Tarek El Moussa—who married Heather last October—and the HGTV host's third husband, Josh Hall, during the seemingly heated exchange.
At one point, Tarek "grabbed his wife's arm to pull her away" from Christina, an eyewitness told E! News. The onlooker added that Josh looked "upset" by the situation and later approached Tarek to "have words."
Christina and Tarek share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.
Regarding what transpired in the photos, a statement issued to E! News on both the couples' behalf read, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."
But what sparked the incident? A source close to Tarek and Heather exclusively tells E! News that Heather reached a breaking point during the game.
"Heather and Christina haven't been getting along lately and there's been overall tension between both couples," the insider explains. "Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn't feel like she gets enough respect from Christina."
Adding that Heather "does a lot for the kids," the source says the group is "hoping the worst is behind them."
The interaction happened just a day before Christina and Tarek's youngest child, Brayden, underwent an emergency appendectomy. In a May 8 Instagram post, Christina shared she spent Mother's Day in the hospital to be with her son, writing that it had been a "scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents."
"Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain," she continued, adding that Brayden's surgery "went well" and the young boy was "in good spirits."
The Flip or Flop alum later penned message on her Instagram Story praising how her blended family was able to rally behind Brayden during his hospitalization. "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is," she wrote. "We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part."
She added, "In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise', what matters is the kids."
Meanwhile, Heather shared in a post of her own, "We all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!"