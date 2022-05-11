This Super Popular MAC Lipstick Is on Sale for $8, Plus 13 Other Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals at Nordstrom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just recently, we told you all about a MAC lipstick shade that was so popular, 2.4 million units of that shade were sold last year alone. That's seriously incredible. If you were on the fence about snagging the lipstick for yourself then, we've got just the thing that may finally push you to actually shop and hit checkout now.
Nordstrom has an incredible sale section where you can find deals up to 86% off. Even better, they even have a section full of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and more that are all $50 or less. That's where we found MAC's best-selling Chili lipstick for a really amazing low price. Right now, you can snag a mini version of the lipstick to try for less than $8. Other fan fave shades like Ruby Woo and Velvet Teddy are also available and on sale for $8 as well. These lipsticks are perfectly sized for traveling, so if you've got a trip coming up in the next month or so, you'll want to add this lipstick (or all three options!) to your cart as soon as possible.
But that's not the only amazing deal you can score right now. We've rounded up all the best under $50 Nordstrom deals we could find from brands like Good American, Free People, Madewell, Ugg and more. Check those out below.
MAC Mini Traditional Lipstick
MAC's warm brick red Chili lipstick is so popular, last year, 2.4 million bullets of this shade alone were sold. If you want to try this best-selling lipstick shade for yourself, now's the perfect time to do so. Right now, a mini version is on sale at Nordstrom for just $8. You can also try the fan fave Velvet Teddy and Ruby Woo for the same low price.
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Now's your chance to snag Ugg's super soft and fluffy Fluff Yeah sandals for a really good deal. Several colors are on sale right now, but the ribbon red will score you the absolute best price.
Good American Good Raw Edge Bermuda Shorts
Need shorts for the warmer days ahead? These figure-hugging Bermuda shorts from Good American feature stylish touches like the raw hems and distressing at the waist. It's originally $119, but it's on sale today for just $48.
Free People Gold Valley Rib Racerback Tank
According to one recent Nordstrom reviewer, this is the "perfect summer tank." It was made for flaunting your curves and comes in white, black and pink. You can add this tank to your wardrobe today for just $25.
Billabong Parisian Nights Wrap
Heading to the beach? Be sure to snag this gorgeous Parisian Nights Wrap from Billabong. It's originally $60, but it's on sale today for just under $50. So fab!
Teva ‘Universal' Flatform Sandal
Give your go-to summer sandal some lift with the Teva Universal Flatform sandal. It comes in a variety of colors, but the one below is on sale for $40.
Rag & Bone Addision Pouch Pocket Bag
This handy pouch bag from Rag & Bone is perfect for keeping it hands-free while you're running errands around town. It's originally $65, but you can get it today for $32. There are also four colors to choose from including this super cute rose pink.
Deborah Lippmann Beautiful Dirty Rich Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set
Now's your chance to score a really amazing deal on Deborah Lippmann nail polish. The limited edition set comes with nine Gel Lab Pro Nail Color, which are made with 10 active ingredients to keep the nails healthy. The set is valued at $108, but you can add it to your bag today for just $31.
Michael Kors MK Logo Slide Sandal
According to one Nordstrom reviewer, these slides from Michael Kors feel like you're walking on clouds. They're originally $65, but they're on sale today just $49. Shop now before your size sells out.
Madewell Pleat Sleeve Shrunken Hoodie Sweatshirt
Madewell to the average hoodie and put their own stylish twist to it. This shrunken sweatshirt features pleated drop sleeves that have a ton of volume for a cute look. It's originally $70, but it's on sale today for just $29.
BaubleBar Pavé Initial Collar Necklace
Add a touch of glam to your outfit with BaubleBar's Pavé Initial Collar Necklace. It's originally $68, but you can get it today for $48.
Free People When It Rains Cotton V-Neck Sweater
This cute casual sweater from Free People is such an amazing deal at just $45, we highly doubt this will stay in stock for long. Be sure to snag yours as soon as possible.
Toms Alpargata Slip-On Espadrille
According to one Nordstrom shopper, these shoes are so comfortable they "feel like bedroom slippers; no break in time required." You can get these navy, natural, black or grey, and they're on sale for $39.
Free People Montana Skinny Jeans
These timeless skinny jeans can be worn all season long and beyond. They feature a nice dark wash without any distressing, so they're also perfect for work. They're originally $78, but they're on sale today at just $45.
