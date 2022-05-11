This Super Popular MAC Lipstick Is on Sale for $8, Plus 13 Other Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals at Nordstrom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just recently, we told you all about a MAC lipstick shade that was so popular, 2.4 million units of that shade were sold last year alone. That's seriously incredible. If you were on the fence about snagging the lipstick for yourself then, we've got just the thing that may finally push you to actually shop and hit checkout now.

Nordstrom has an incredible sale section where you can find deals up to 86% off. Even better, they even have a section full of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and more that are all $50 or less. That's where we found MAC's best-selling Chili lipstick for a really amazing low price. Right now, you can snag a mini version of the lipstick to try for less than $8. Other fan fave shades like Ruby Woo and Velvet Teddy are also available and on sale for $8 as well. These lipsticks are perfectly sized for traveling, so if you've got a trip coming up in the next month or so, you'll want to add this lipstick (or all three options!) to your cart as soon as possible.

But that's not the only amazing deal you can score right now. We've rounded up all the best under $50 Nordstrom deals we could find from brands like Good American, Free People, Madewell, Ugg and more. Check those out below.