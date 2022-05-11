TikToker Abbie Herbert Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

Abbie Herbert is sharing her experience with pregnancy loss.
The influencer, who has more than 12 million TikTok followers, shared the sad news on May 10 in a video montage that documented her pregnancy, including how she and husband Josh Herbert found out about it.
"I was having pregnancy symptoms I took a test & it was positive," she wrote alongside the footage. Another scene showed her "telling Josh I was pregnant & thinking of all the fun ways to tell our family!"
The video then showed their 11-month-old daughter Poppy playing with the pregnancy test, with Abbie noting that she and Josh "were so nervous but so excited" to promote the tiny tot "to BIG SISTER."
However, Abbie went on to share that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, writing, "Unfortunately this just wasn't our time & God has a different plan for us."
She added, "It's been hard navigating this experience but it's only made us stronger. We will be here waiting for you baby #2 Whenever you are ready."
"Our time will come," she added in the caption of her post. "We are okay. Sending all of our love to anyone trying to grow their family. Sharing our story to let anyone going through something similar they are not alone. "
After receiving an outpour of support from fans, Abbie posted a photo of Poppy on a swing set and thanked her followers for their warm messages on Instagram Story. "It was intimidating sharing this information but I'm so glad I did," she wrote. "Thank you for sharing your stories and your journey with me. Feels so good to know I'm not alone. We are okay! Every day gets easier. Spending the day with this cutie & soaking in the last few hours having an 11 month old."
In a video posted to the family's YouTube channel earlier in May, Abbie and Josh said that they were "officially ready to grow our family."
Over the weekend, Abbie shared on TikTok that she spent her first Mother's Day morning in the emergency room.
"Today was one of the hardest days of my life," she said. "I'm so blessed to have a healthy baby. Thanks Poot for making me your mom."
Watch her heartbreaking video here.